Obion County Central to Compete in State Meet as Regional Champions

The Obion County Central Lady Rebels cross country team will advance to the state meet as regional champions.

Coach Pam Daniels team captured the Region 7A/AA championship, while serving as the host site this week.

The cross country members also completed a perfect season by winning every race this year.

Thirteen teams competed in Troy, with a total of 113 runners.

The Lady Rebels also posted some strong individual finishes, with freshman Olyvia Underwood placing second, junior Brylee Brown 10th, senior Alexis Hooper 15th and freshman Kelvia Campbell 16th.

The state cross country meet will take place next Friday in Hendersonville.