Obion County Central to Face Crockett County in Regional Football Matchup

Obion County Central will travel tonight to face Crockett County.

The Rebels come into the regional game with a (2-2) record, while the Cavaliers hold a (3-1) record.

Coach Justin Palmer said they will be facing a very good football team tonight.(AUDIO)

Coach Palmer said despite Crockett County’s improvement, he still feels the Rebels will match up well.(AUDIO)

Kickoff for the Obion County at Crockett County game will start at 7:00, with broadcast on 104.9 KYTN beginning at 6:30.