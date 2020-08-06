Obion County Central High School will honor the late Jimmy Whitby with the naming of their basketball court.

In a unanimous decision, school board members approved a request by local residents to permanently honor the Rebels coaching legend.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News, Director of Schools Tim Watkins said naming the floor after coach Whitby was the right thing to do.

Director Watkins explained the floor design which will honor the coach.

Whitby began his coaching career in both football and basketball with the Pilots at Fulton County High School, before moving on to a long tenure at Obion County Central in 1982.

Whitby remained on the bench at Central through 2001, making three TSSAA State Championship appearances, while capturing the Class-2A Gold Ball in 1986.

During his career, coach Whitby’s teams amassed over 850 wins, earning him induction into the TSSAA Hall of Fame in 2018, as well as being a recipient of the Basketball Coaches Association of Tennessee “Lifetime Achievement Award”.

He passed away at the age of 75 on December 13th of 2019.