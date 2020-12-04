Obion County Central High School will honor legendary basketball coach Jimmy Whitby during Friday night’s game.

Between the girls and boys game against Lake County, a dedication ceremony will take place renaming the basketball floor “Jimmy Whitby Court”.

School principal Barry Kendall said work on the floor at Troy spurred the idea to honor the late coach for his contributions to the program.

Coach Whitby guided the Rebels from 1982 thru 2001, with Obion County winning the TSSAA Class-2A State Championship in 1986.

During his career at Fulton County, Obion County and Lake County, coach Whitby’s teams won over 850 games.

He was inducted into the TSSAA Hall of Fame in 2018, and was also a recipient of the Basketball Coaches Association of Tennessee’s “Lifetime Achievement Award”.

He passed away on December 13th of 2019 at the age of 75.