Obion County Central to Host Chester County on Friday

The Obion County Central Rebels will try to remain on the winning track, when they host Chester County on Friday night.

The (3-2) Rebels are coming off of a big region win last Friday night against Crockett County.

Coach Justin Palmer said he was proud for his players, but mindful of more games remaining on the schedule.(AUDIO)

As far as Friday night’s match-up, Coach Palmer said the Eagles will be a big challenge.(AUDIO)

Broadcast of the Chester County at Obion County Central game can be heard on 104.9 KYTN starting at 6:30.