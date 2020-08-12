The TSSAA is encouraging schools to limit the number of fans in attendance at high school football games.

Due to social distancing guidelines, the TSSAA is urging schools to limit seating capacity from 1/3 to 1/4 of total capacity.

Obion County Central Athletics Director Craig Rogers told Thunderbolt News that Rebel Field holds about 3,000 people.

Rogers explained how the school will address the attendance request for Rebel fans on Friday nights.

Rogers said the decision to limit the attendance in Troy was made after discussion with other athletic directors.

Each week of a home game, football tickets will be sold in advance in the school office from 9:00 until 12:00 only.

Monday and Tuesday will be for parents and family members of players, cheerleaders, and band members.

Wednesday thru Friday will be tickets for the public.

Obion County students can purchase tickets at the school from Wednesday thru Friday during lunch break.

Employees of the Obion Co School system, who hold a personal identification scan card, will be limited to two people at the game.

Rogers said there could possibly be limited tickets at the gate on Friday night, but once the allotment of tickets are sold, no one will be allowed inside the field area.