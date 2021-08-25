Obion County Central to Now Play Football at Camden

The Obion County Central Rebels will be playing football on Friday night.

Athletics Director Corry Essary said the scheduled game against Lake County in Tiptonville was canceled on Tuesday, but the Rebels have now secured a game on the road against Camden.

Obion County Central began their season with a 34-20 win over Gibson County, while Camden lost to Waverly 51-14.

Essary said tickets to Friday nights game are $7.00, and must be purchased online.

A link to secure tickets will be posted on the Obion County Central website and Facebook page.

Broadcast of the Rebels and Lions game can be heard on 104.9 KYTN starting at 6:30.