Obion County Central Tops Union City in Soccer

Union City gamely battled to a scoreless tie at the intermission before the Rebels scored early and often in the second half.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the Tornadoes were without arguably their best player, Miguel Sanchez, the program’s No. 2 all-time goal-scorer. Sanchez suffered a broken leg in a pick-up game last weekend and will be lost for the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery on Thursday.

Jayce Rogers had 14 saves in goal for Union City. Marcos Landeros attempted the Twisters’ lone shot on goal.

“Offensively, I put us in some situations we weren’t used to,” Union City head coach Travis VanHooser said. “That being said, I thought the guys did an excellent job of executing our plan.

“We played some of our best soccer of the season in the first half. Defensively, all 11 guys were engaged and moving to the ball. Unfortunately, we couldn’t carry the momentum we built in the first half into the second half.”

Now (4-3), Union City will play at Ripley Thursday.