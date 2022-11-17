Obion County Central’s Johnny Light Named Most Valuable Player of Class-4A Region 7

Obion County Central’s Johnny Light established himself as the best in Region 7 football.

Light’s performances on the field this year earned the Rebels running back the Class-4A Region 7 “Most Valuable Player” award.

During the season, Light rushed for 1,931 yards and 21 touchdowns, which helped guide Obion County Central to a (6-6) record.

Head coach Justin Palmer was asked about the award, which honored his senior player and the entire program.(AUDIO)

Coach Palmer said Light’s accolades come from his hard work and dedication to the game.(AUDIO)

Light’s biggest effort of the season came in Round 1 of the TSSAA State Playoffs at Memphis Melrose, when he rushed for 323 yards on 56 carries.