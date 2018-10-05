The Obion County Chamber of Commerce annual banquet has been set for November 8th.

The event will take place at Discovery Park of America, and will celebrate 95 years as an organization.

To help celebrate the milestone, Obion County Joint Economic Development CEO Lindsay Frilling said she feels the banquet has secured the right person to serve as the guest speaker.

The Chamber will also present nine awards during the evening, including the Ambassador of the Year, Board Member of the Year, Young Professional of the Year, Business Partner of the Year, Agriculture Business of the Year, the Small Business and Business of the Year, Industry of the Year and the You Made It Happen Award.

Nominations for these awards are now being accepted at the Chamber Office until October 19th, with tickets to the banquet already on sale.

Seating is limited to the first 350 people, with reports of over 100 tickets already being sold.

