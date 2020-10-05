Plans are still ongoing for the annual Obion County Chamber of Commerce banquet.

While the banquet is usually held to a sold out audience at Discovery Park of America, things will be different this year due to the ongoing pandemic.

Obion County Joint Economic Development Corporation CEO Lindsay Frilling said the online event will still be a celebration of the community. (AUDIO)

Ten awards will be presented to individuals, businesses and industries.

Ms. Frilling said an announcement will be made soon as to the location the public can view the Chamber banquet online.