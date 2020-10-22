The Obion County Chamber of Commerce banquet will take place tonight.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s banquet will be held with an on-line production.

Nine awards will be presented to individuals, businesses and industries during the event.

The guest speaker this year is Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner, Dr. Lisa Piercey.

The Chamber banquet will start at 6:30, and can be viewed live on the Chamber of Commerce Facebook page, along with the You Tube channel of Obion County Tn Chamber of Commerce.