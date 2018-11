A large crowd packed into Discovery Park of America on Thursday night for the Obion County Chamber of Commerce banquet.

The event included the guest speaking of former Congressman John Tanner, of Union City, along with the presentation of awards by Art Sparks, Hadley Malone and Paul Tinkle.

(photos by Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...