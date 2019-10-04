A sold out crowd of over 300 people attended the Obion County Chamber of Commerce banquet Thursday night at Discovery Park of America.

The banquet featured the guest speaking of UT-Martin Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver, and was emceed by Joint Economic Development Council Chairman Art Sparks, and Chamber of Commerce president Donnie Walton.

During the event, nine awards were presented for achievements over the past year.

Those presentations included:

Small Business of the Year – Twin Oaks Technology

Industry of the Year – Vaughn Electric

Business Partner of the Year – Center Point Business Solutions

Agriculture Business of the Year – Green Plains Ethanol Plant

Business of the Year – Alexander, Thompson, Arnold

You Made It Happen Award – Tyson Foods Union City

Ambassador of the Year – Rachel McKinney

Young Professional of the Year – Jessica Gibson

Board Member of the Year – Mary Nita Bondurant