Obion County Chamber of Commerce During 2021

The Obion County Chamber of Commerce has revealed some of their achievements for the past year.

Chamber officials say the membership has now grown to 366, with 35 new members added in 2021.

The Chamber also announced 90 industry visits took place last year, with 14 ribbon cuttings held to celebrate new business in the county.

During the year, the Chamber held a Legislative Breakfast at Discovery Park of America, which featured State Representatives Rusty Grills and Tandy Darby, along with State Senator John Stevens.

The organization also held their annual awards banquet, and Business After Hours events throughout the year.