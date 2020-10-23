Ten awards were presented as part of the on-line Obion County Chamber of Commerce banquet Thursday night.
Those honored for their community work in 2020 were:
Agriculture Business of the Year – First Choice Farm and Lawn;
Business Partner of the Year – The Union City Messenger;
You Made It Happen Award – Boys and Girl’s Club CEO Tracy Boucher;
Industry of the Year – Williams Sausage;
Young Professional of the Year – Katie Jarvis of Discovery Park;
Ambassador of the Year – Audrey Gregg;
Chamber Board Member of the Year – George Leake;
Small Business of the Year – Blue Bank Resort;
Business of the Year – Aloha Pools and Spas;
and the Champion of Health Award – Tyson Foods of Obion County.
Each of individuals, businesses and industries awarded were nominated by members of the community, and selected by a committee of Chamber of Commerce representatives.