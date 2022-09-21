Obion County Chamber of Commerce Seeking Nominations for Awards

The Obion County Chamber of Commerce is now seeking nominations for various awards to be presented at their annual banquet on November 3rd.

Nominations are being accepted for the 2022 Business of the Year, along with Small Business, Business Partner, Industry, Agriculture Business, Young Professional, and Chamber of Commerce Ambassador and Board Member of the Year.

Nominees for the “You Made It Happen Award” are also being accepted.

The deadline to submit a nomination is Friday, October 14th.

Tickets are also available at $35 each.

For more information contact the Obion County Chamber of Commerce Office in Union City.