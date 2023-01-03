Obion County Changes Return Date for Students from Christmas Break

Officials with the Obion County School System have made a change in the return to classes for students following Christmas break.

School Communications Director Lauren Kendall said out of an abundance of caution, the school system will now be performing air quality testing, as a result of the water damage that occurred from frozen, busted pipes in December.

School officials have made the decision to postpone the return of students until Monday.

Teachers had returned to work on Tuesday, but will also be forced to leave the buildings due to the air quality testing.

Should all tests be returned with negative issues, teachers will return to the schools on Friday.