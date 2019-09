A fundraiser will take place at Obion County Central on Saturday to help the competition cheer team.

Coach Chastity Homra said the team has waited on a list for two years, to be accepted for the Ford Motor Company’s “4 UR School” fundraiser.

Ms. Homra said all proceeds will help the local team in their bid to win a national championship.

The events will be held at the high school in Troy from 9:00 until 1:00 on Saturday.