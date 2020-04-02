Members of an Obion County church have organized a prayer event for all staff and employees at Baptist Memorial Hospital of Union City.

Tonya Wright Owens, of Troy First Baptist Church, told Thunderbolt News about Monday night’s event.

Ms. Owens said the entire community is being urged to take part in the prayer service.

Ms. Owens said once all cars are parked, the prayer will be offered by Troy youth pastor Bro. Tony Jones on the Facebook sites of First Baptist Church-Troy and Tonya Wright Owens.

For those who are unable to come to the hospital, Ms. Owens still asks for their participation at 7:30 on Monday night.