March 29, 2021
Obion County Cities and Towns Share of the American Rescue Act

Cities and towns in Obion County will receive a significant amount of funding from the recently passed American Rescue Plan.

Union City will receive the largest benefit from the federal government, with $2.76 million dollars.

South Fulton is next in line for funding with just over $593,000 dollars, followed by Troy with $354,000, Kenton $320,000 Obion $279,000 and Hornbeak $126,000.

Other local Obion County communities benefiting with the funding will be Woodland Mills with almost $96,000, Rives with $83,000 and Samburg with $54,000.

As far as local county funding, Gibson County will receive $9.5 million, Dyer County $7.2 million, Weakley County $6.5 million, Henry County $6.3 million, Obion County $5.8 million and Lake County $1.4 million.

