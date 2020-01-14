The Obion County Sheriff’s Office has announced plans for their first ever Citizens Sheriff’s Academy.

The academy will give citizens of Obion County an inside look at what the Sheriff’s Office does on a daily basis, and it takes to become a Sheriff’s deputy.

Classes will begin on Thursday, February 6th at the Obion County Mayor’s Office.

The course will consist of eight weeks of classes every Thursday night.

The final class is set to be held on Saturday, March 28th followed by a graduation ceremony.

The deadline to submit applications will be January 31st by mail, or in person at the Obion County Sheriff’s Office.

The academy will have only 25 spots in the first class, with qualifications to include being an Obion County resident, no criminal history, and at least 21-years of age.