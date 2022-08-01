Obion County Clerk and Master Retires After 51 Years of Service

A retirement celebration was held Friday at the Obion County Courthouse, for Clerk and Master, Paula Rice.

Family, work associates, and friends gathered to congratulate Ms. Rice for her 51 years of service in the office.

During the meet and greet event, Ms. Rice told Thunderbolt News how she became employed at the courthouse.(AUDIO)

In June of 1980, Ms. Rice was appointed the Clerk and Master, a position she has held for 42 years.

As far as leaving the courthouse, Ms. Rice said she has great memories of the time served.(AUDIO)

Photos from the retirement reception have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.