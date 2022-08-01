August 1, 2022
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Obion County Clerk…

Obion County Clerk and Master Retires After 51 Years of Service

Obion County Clerk and Master Retires After 51 Years of Service

Obion County General Sessions Judge Jimmy Smith (l), and Circuit Court Clerk Harry Johnson (center) congratulate Paula Rice on her retirement….(photo: Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

A retirement celebration was held Friday at the Obion County Courthouse, for Clerk and Master, Paula Rice.

Family, work associates, and friends gathered to congratulate Ms. Rice for her 51 years of service in the office.

During the meet and greet event, Ms. Rice told Thunderbolt News how she became employed at the courthouse.(AUDIO)

 

In June of 1980, Ms. Rice was appointed the Clerk and Master, a position she has held for 42 years.

As far as leaving the courthouse, Ms. Rice said she has great memories of the time served.(AUDIO)

 

Photos from the retirement reception have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.

 

Charles Choate

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology