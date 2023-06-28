Obion County Commission Approves Assistance for Two Tornado Sirens

Obion County Commissioners have approved a plan to assist two communities with tornado sirens.

During Monday’s meeting, Budget Committee Chairman Sam Sinclair Jr. announced the plan to help Woodland Mills and Rives.

Sinclair had Emergency Management Director, and County Commissioner Danny Jowers, to explain the process of receiving the sirens.(AUDIO)

During discussion about the funding assistance, Jowers offered a grant style amendment to receive county funds for the purchases.(AUDIO)

Jowers said the new tornado sirens have a life span of 40-to-50 years, and are tested and activated during severe weather situations by Obion County 911.

County Commissioners voted unanimously to accept the amendment, and to fund $30,000 for the cost of two tornado sirens.