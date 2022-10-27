Obion County Commission Approves Repair List of Roads

The Obion County Commission has approved a list of roads that are in much need of repair.

County Commissioners Danny Jowers and Eugene Hudgins spearheaded the move to address roads that were labeled the “worst of the worst”.

At the latest commission meeting, board members approved a list containing six state roads, along with six state aid roads.

Jowers told Thunderbolt News about some of the most urgent transportation needs at this time.(AUDIO)

As far as funding for the repairs, Jowers said he hopes to see additional monies coming from the state legislature.(AUDIO)

The list approved from the Obion County Highway Commission includes:

State Roads – Highway 22, Highway 184 (Old Troy Road), Highway 45 East, Highway 183, Highway 89 and Highway 216.

State Aid Roads – Troy-Hickman Road, Elbridge-Minnick Road, Old Turnpike Road, E&W Black Lane, Red McCorkle Road and Pleasant Hill Road.