Obion County Commission Approves School System Loan

The Obion County Commission has agreed to assist the county school system with needed funds.

During the monthly County Commission meeting, Budget Committee Chairman Sam Sinclair Jr. explained the need of funding to secure federal grant dollars. (AUDIO)

Sinclair said the school system will make yearly interest payments beginning in May of 2022, with the principal to be paid in full by May of 2024.

County Commissioner voted unanimously to approve the $400,000 loan.