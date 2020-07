Obion County Commissioners heard comments on the lack of pay raises for teachers on Monday.

During the monthly meeting in Union City, Commissioner Donnie Walton said he had received public comments about the shun in pay for educators.

Budget Chairman Sam Sinclair Jr. addressed the board and said the blame for no increase in pay goes to the state.

Sinclair told the board the state mandated elected officials raise of 3.46-percent gave Governor Lee an increase in salary of $4,600 a year.