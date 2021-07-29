Obion County Commission Votes to Establish Ambulance Oversight Board

Obion County’s County Commission has voted unanimously to establish an ambulance oversight board.

The moves comes after an investigation, and letter from Commissioner James Gray, stating allegations of sub-standard or no-service to citizens in Obion County.

During this week’s County Commission meeting, Eric Messer, the vice president of operations for Baptist Ambulance Service, was invited to address the board.(AUDIO)

Messer said long transports during the pandemic created issues for the ambulance service.(AUDIO)

While trying to regain employees, the vice president said lucrative attempts to add staff members has still not been successful.(AUDIO)

Board members requested to form the oversight panel, which also drew a response from Messer.(AUDIO)

Plans also call for Messer to meet with the county commission once a month.