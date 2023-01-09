Obion County Commissioner Presents Plan for Emergency Management and Courthouse Storage

Obion County Commissioner Danny Jowers has presented a plan to construct the joint Emergency Management and records storage facility.

The facility was initially included for funding from the county’s American Rescue Plan Act monies.

Jowers serves as the Emergency Management Director, and delivered the plan at the latest Budget Committee meeting.(AUDIO)

Jowers then explained the design of the building.(AUDIO)

The EMA Director then presented a new funding mechanism, and drastic savings, for the construction.(AUDIO)

A unanimous vote was given to send the building and funding plan to the full commission.