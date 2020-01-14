An Obion County Commissioner hopes to have greater protection for gun rights among the citizens.

Commissioner Rob Holman introduced the “Second Amendment Preservation and Sanctuary Resolution” to the Budget Committee last week.

The gun rights resolution has grown in support in many states, counties and cities across the nation, following recent law maker attempts at new and harsher gun control laws.

Holman told Thunderbolt News he has followed the movement of the sanctuary proposal, and felt it was time to present it in Obion County.

Holman said the resolution he presented has gained strength following major gun control issues being proposed in Virginia.

The first term Commissioner said he feels the move for the full commission will be proactive in support of law abiding citizens.

With the plan to eventually send the resolution to the State Legislature, the Obion County Legislative Committee will now take up the issue at the next meeting this month.