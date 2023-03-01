Obion County Commissioners Approve Construction of Emergency Management Storage Building

The Obion County Commission has approved the construction of a new Emergency Management Agency storage building.

Following multiple meetings concerning the need for the building, Commissioners voted 15-to-0 in favor of the facility, with EMA Director Danny Jowers abstaining.

With some EMA equipment forced to be stored outdoors, Jowers explained the usage of the building.(AUDIO)

Plans call for the 4,800 square-foot building to be constructed next to the Obion County Recycling Center, located on Mount Zion Road.

The Commission agreed to the purchase on a one-day note, not to exceed $150,000.