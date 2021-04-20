Obion County Commissioners Approve New Commissioner for District 1

Obion County Commissioners were tasked with adding a new member to the board at Monday’s special called meeting.

At the start of the meeting, County Commission Chairman Ralph Puckett called on Mayor Benny McGuire to announce the selected member to fill an open seat in District 1.(AUDIO)

Following his introduction, Frazier was unanimously approved by fellow commissioners.

He is from South Fulton, and was a former employee of the Goodyear Tire Plant in Union City, and served in the military as a Marine.