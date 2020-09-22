Obion County Commissioners have given full support of a new industry in the county.

During Monday’s meeting, commissioners heard a resolution from Budget Committee Chairman Sam Sinclair Jr. pertaining to a venture by ECM of Ridgely.

Union City Industrial Development Board Chairman Bedford Dunavant explained the project for the local landfill.

Reports indicate municipal waste from Nashville will be brought into the area for processing.

Union City Council members approved the Industrial Development Board request last week to assist in the project.