Obion County Commissioners Approve Transition to State Radio System

Obion County Commissioners have agreed to a plan to use the state radio system.

During their monthly meeting, Commissioners heard a plan to use American Rescue Plan Act money to cover the $1.1 million dollar cost for the changeover.

Obion County Emergency Management Director Danny Jowers addressed the board, and explained the radio system that now exits.(AUDIO)

Jowers also explained how the changeover would affect other existing agencies.(AUDIO)

A question was also asked about the availability of receiving radios for all law enforcement organizations in the county.(AUDIO)

Following the presentation, the County Commission voted unanimously for using the American Rescue Plan Act funds to make the state system transition.