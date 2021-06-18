Obion County Commissioners Discuss Litter Problem

Obion County Commissioners discussed the issue of litter during their monthly meeting this week.

Commissioner Terry Roberts told the board he had received complaints about the buildup of roadside trash in the county.(AUDIO)

Commissioner Alan Nohsey said the current ways of society has a lot to do with trash on the roadway.(AUDIO)

Solid Waste Director Travis Alexander said litter crews from the Obion County Jail have now returned to work, following a long stoppage due to the COVID pandemic.

Even with the crews working Monday through Thursday, Alexander said it was hard to catch up with the trash that is being thrown on the roadways.(AUDIO)

County officials are urging local residents to avoid throwing any items from their vehicles, in an attempt to keep unsightliness to a minimum.