Obion County Commissioners Hear and See Megatronics Training

Obion County Commissioners got an update, and first hand look, at student job training on Monday.

Commissioners held their monthly meeting at Obion County Central High School, with an opening presentation on Megatronics.

George Leake, the Director of Career Technical Education and Vocational Programs, first thanked the board for their commitment to student training.(AUDIO)

Leake said the latest industrial announcement in Tennessee showed the immediate need for trained, skilled workers.(AUDIO)

Commissioners were also told that spin-off jobs, affecting local residents, could be in Obion County.(AUDIO)

Currently, 60 students at Obion County Central are part of three phases of the Megatronics training.