The Obion County Budget Committee held discussion Monday morning on a Resolution to protect gun owners from possible confiscation.

County Commissioner Rob Holman presented the legislation, called “Second Amendment Preservation and Sanctuary Resolution.

If approved by the full Commission, the Resolution would declare all federal and state acts, laws, orders, rules and regulations in violation of the Second Amendment to the Constitution, or Aticle 1 Secion 26 of the Tennessee Constitution.

The Resolution would also declare the county Sheriff to take all measures necessary to prevent the enforcement of such federal laws, acts, order and regulations in Obion County.

The sanctuary Resolution has been presented to multiple counties in Tennessee, along with counties in Kentucky and across the nation.

Budget Committee members will now send the issue to the Legislative Committee, before passage to the full County Commission.

Holmon said it was hoped the Resolution would be approved by many counties across the state, and forwarded to the State Legislature.