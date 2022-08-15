August 15, 2022
Obion County Commissioners Honor Mayor Benny McGuire With Naming of Building

Obion County Mayor Benny McGuire was honored with the naming of the Mayor Complex as Honorable Benny McGuire Complex….(photo: Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

Today was the final County Commission meeting for Obion County Mayor Benny McGuire.

Following a farewell address to the board, and a full room of attendees, Commissioner Paul Albright introduced a motion to honor McGuire with the naming of a building.(AUDIO)

 

Mayor McGuire was visably moved by the announcement, with a standing ovation given by those in attendance.

McGuire is the longest serving Obion County Mayor, with 16 years of service.

 

