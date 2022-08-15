Obion County Commissioners Honor Mayor Benny McGuire With Naming of Building

Today was the final County Commission meeting for Obion County Mayor Benny McGuire.

Following a farewell address to the board, and a full room of attendees, Commissioner Paul Albright introduced a motion to honor McGuire with the naming of a building.(AUDIO)

Mayor McGuire was visably moved by the announcement, with a standing ovation given by those in attendance.

McGuire is the longest serving Obion County Mayor, with 16 years of service.