Obion County Commissioners Honor Mayor Benny McGuire With Naming of Building
Today was the final County Commission meeting for Obion County Mayor Benny McGuire.
Following a farewell address to the board, and a full room of attendees, Commissioner Paul Albright introduced a motion to honor McGuire with the naming of a building.(AUDIO)
Mayor McGuire was visably moved by the announcement, with a standing ovation given by those in attendance.
McGuire is the longest serving Obion County Mayor, with 16 years of service.