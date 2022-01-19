Obion County Commissioners Receive Update on Cates Landing Port

Obion County Commissioners got an update Tuesday on activity at the Port of Cates Landing in Tiptonville.

Port board member Ed Sims said the recent industrial announcement of Sinova Global at the port, was in conjunction with the Ford Mega-Site at the Memphis Industrial Park.

Sims said Sinova CEO Jayson Tymko liked what Tennessee had to offer.(AUDIO)

Sims said Sinova has contracted with a company to ship their quartz sand from British Columbia to Tiptonville to produce their products.(AUDIO)

During the industrial announcement at Lake County in December, company officials said the plant would produce a silicon metal used to make batteries for electric vehicles, solar cells, solar panels and aluminum.