Obion County Commissioners Seeking Resolution of Support for Bills

A group of Obion County Commissioners are hoping to gain board approval in the support of three bills in the State Legislature.

Commissioners James Gray, Eugene Hudgins and Ricky Boyd recently attended a Governmental Affairs meeting hosted by the Tennessee County Commissioners Association.

During the latest Budget Committee meeting, Commissioner Gray addressed the bills benefiting the county, including House Bill 48 and Senate Bill 1056 dealing with sports betting funds.

Gray said a second bill would change the state charges incurred with sales and use taxes.

Gray said support for a third bill would help both the county and those who are incarcerated.

The Commissioner said he hoped the county would draft a resolution of support to send to the local State Representatives and Senator.