Obion County Commissioners Show Support of Upcoming Legislation

Obion County Commissioners have unanimously approved support of three bills in the legislature.

Commissioners voted unanimously to send Resolutions to State Representative’s Rusty Grills and Tandy Darby, along with Senator John Stevens.

During their recent Commission meeting, Budget Committee Chairman Sam Sinclair Jr. informed the members of Senate Bill 1056 and House Bill 48, which would benefit local schools.(AUDIO)

Sinclair said a second bill would decrease the amount the Department of Revenue keeps from the local option sales tax, which is sent to Nashville.

Sinclair said the counties portion of payment would be reduced from 1.125-percent to .5-percent.

A third supported bill would increase the stipend to the Obion County Jail, for every felon who signs up for vocational or community college training.

If approved, an additional five dollars per day, per inmate, would be received by the jail.