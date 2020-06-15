Obion County Commissioners have stood with an earlier decision to have local city’s pay half of the reappraisal fees.

During lengthy discussion at Monday’s County Commission meeting, Union City City Manager Kathy Dillon said she felt the city was paying their share through taxes.

Former County Budget Committee Chairman, and current Kenton Mayor Danny Jowers, gave some history of the reappraisal fees from 2004.

Current Budget Chairman Sam Sinclair Jr. said the Commission acted on the fees, following information received from Accessor of Property, Judy Smith.

Sinclair then presented figures of lost revenue to the county, by non-city collection from 2003 thru 2018.

Following Sinclair’s presentation, the County Commission voted 15-4 to collect a three-year reappraisal fee from the local cities.