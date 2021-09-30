September 30, 2021
Obion County Commissioners Vote to Delay Proposed Road Closure in Samburg

Obion County Commissioners have voted to stop a road closure on Lake Drive in Samburg.

The proposed closure, and construction of a new road, was due to safety issues on Lake Drive near the Blue Bank Resort and Restaurant.

The closure was approved during a recent meeting of the Obion County Highway Board.

Commission members made their decision following a request from Lake Drive resident Brent Worth.(AUDIO)

 

County Mayor Benny McGuire made a recommendation on the issue following discussion.(AUDIO)

 

County Commissioners voted unanimously to put the project on hold, until the Highway Board could revisit the plan of placing a new section of road east of the Blue Bank property.

