Obion County Commissioners Vote to Delay Proposed Road Closure in Samburg

Obion County Commissioners have voted to delay the closure of a road in Samburg.

The proposed closure, and construction of a new road, was due to safety issues on Lake Drive near the Blue Bank Resort and Restaurant.

The closure was approved during a recent meeting of the Obion County Highway Board.

Commission members made their decision following a request from Lake Drive resident Brent Worth.(AUDIO)

County Mayor Benny McGuire made a recommendation on the issue following discussion.(AUDIO)

County Commissioners voted unanimously to put the project on hold, until the Highway Board could revisit the plan of placing a new section of road east of the Blue Bank property.