Obion County Commissioners Vote to Eliminate Highway Commission; Appoint Road Superintendent

After much debate by the Obion County Commission on Monday, changes are coming concerning the county Highway Department.

Commissioner Danny Jowers presented committee recommendations during the monthly meeting, pertaining to recently discovered changes in the law pertaining to the authority of the Road Superintendent.

Jowers first spoke about no commission input on the appoint of the Superintendent, and the lack of authority by the Highway Commission.(AUDIO)

Jowers then explained a committee proposal to eliminate the counties seven Highway Commissioners.(AUDIO)

Jowers then presented debate for how a Road Superintendent is chosen.(AUDIO)

Following lengthy discussion, Commissioners voted 18-to-2 to eliminate the Highway Commission after all terms are served, and then 16-to-4 for the appointment of the Road Supervisor by the full County Commission.