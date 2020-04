Obion County now has their second case of coronavirus.

County Mayor Benny McGuire told Thunderbolt News the confirmed case was reported to him on Tuesday afternoon.

The second case comes just days after the first confirmation of COVID-19 was reported on Saturday night.

Due to laws and regulations, the location of the affected individual cannot be revealed.

Mayor McGuire is urging all local residents to comply with the social distancing guidelines, and to continue to wash their hands regularly.