A unanimous vote by Obion County Commissioners has allowed the county to now become debt free.

This week, board members approved using the $921,341 from received CARES funding, to pay off the last outstanding school loan.

Following the meeting, Budget Committee Chairman Sam Sinclair Jr. explained the decision by the board.(AUDIO)

With the ability to eliminate the loan balance, Sinclair said Obion County has achieved a rare status in the state.(AUDIO)