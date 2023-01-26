Obion County Courthouse Elevator Now Back in Operation

After a long period of shutdown, the Obion County Courthouse elevator is now back in operation.

County Mayor Steve Carr said the absence of the elevator service had created a hardship for many people.(AUDIO)

Mayor Carr said the length of the shutdown was based on the actual work, then failed inspections, which were out of the hands of local officials.(AUDIO)

With the final okay given to the Mayor, visitors to the courthouse now have the option of riding the elevator or walking the two flights of steps.