Obion County Courthouse Office to Close for Funeral

An Obion County Courthouse office will close early on Friday, following the passing of an employee.

County Clerk Crystal Crain said her office will close at 1:00, to allow staff the opportunity to attend the funeral services of 47 year old Stacy Petty, of Hornbeak.

Ms. Petty began working at the Clerk’s office in April.

Funeral services will take place in Dyer.

Ms. Crain said the drive-thru branch location, located on South First Street in Union City, will remain open during the afternoon hours.