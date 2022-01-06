Obion County Courthouse Closing and Other Announcements

The Obion County Courthouse offices and County Mayor’s Office will close at noon on Thursday.

An announcement will be made concerning office hours on Friday.

Governor Bill Lee has closed all state offices in West Tennessee, and Discovery Park of America is closed on Thursday.

The Fulton County Office Complex has closed in Hickman, along with the Fulton County Courthouse.

Weakley County Schools are closed on Friday.

Dyersburg State Community College is closed on Friday.

The Henry County at Obion County Central basketball game for Friday is canceled.