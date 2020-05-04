The Obion County Courthouse returns to in-person customer service today, May 4th.

Anyone who goes to the courthouse for business must go to the South door, which will be the only entrance into the building.

Those entering may have their temperature taken upon entry.

When visiting any courthouse office, visitors will be required to sanitize before entering, and must maintain a six foot distance from others.

Only a specific number of visitors will be allowed in each office, with a note on the door giving the specific count.